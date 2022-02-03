Triton Report: Girls Soccer Clinches League Title Unbeaten; Boys Basketball Battles for Playoff Fate

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Zach Cavanagh

Girls Soccer Clinches League Title Unbeaten

The San Clemente girls soccer team reclaimed its spot atop the South Coast League and did so in unblemished fashion on Monday, Jan. 31.

The Tritons (8-3-5) posted their fifth shutout in league and eighth of the season in a scoreless draw with Trabuco Hills, finishing league play unbeaten at 4-0-4. San Clemente earned 12 standings points to finish just ahead of San Juan Hills (12-2-5, 4-1-3) with 11 standings points. The difference in the league title race came down to the Tritons’ win at San Juan Hills, 1-0, on Jan. 6.

Senior goalkeeper Emily Sanchez earned the clean sheet for San Clemente with four saves.

San Clemente, ranked No. 6 in CIF-SS Division 1, now awaits the announcement of the playoff brackets on Tuesday, Feb. 8.

Boys Basketball Battles for Playoff Fate

San Clemente boys basketball has numerous combinations of possible league finishes ahead of itself, but the Tritons ultimately control their own destiny.

San Clemente fought to the end against Tesoro on Friday, Jan. 28, but ultimately the Titans edged out the Tritons, 61-59, to claim the South Coast League title.

As of Wednesday, Feb. 2, San Clemente sat in second place at 4-3, just ahead of Capistrano Valley and Trabuco Hills at 3-4. The top three spots in league earn automatic playoff berths, and all three teams could finish between second and fourth, with a possible one-game playoff on Friday or Saturday (Feb. 4-5) for the final spot.

For San Clemente, the Tritons hosted El Toro on Tuesday, Feb. 1, but results were not available at press time. San Clemente closes at Capistrano Valley on Thursday, Feb. 3.

