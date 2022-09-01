Triton Report: Girls Volleyball Continues Early-Season Roll

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Zach Cavanagh

Volleyball Continues Early-Season Roll

The San Clemente girls volleyball team has charged through the opening weeks of the fall season.

The Tritons are 7-2 overall, including a 3-0 record at home. San Clemente had won three matches in a row, all in four sets: at home against Foothill on Aug. 23, at Los Alamitos on Aug. 25, and at home against Newport Harbor on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

San Clemente’s win streak was snapped at Corona del Mar on Wednesday, Aug. 31, in a five-set thriller, 26-24, 17-25, 27-29, 26-24, 15-5.

The Tritons’ previous two matches against Newport Harbor and Los Alamitos were competitive scorchers.

Triton Girls’ Volleyball defeats Newport Harbor in 4 at home tonight 25-22; 27-25; 23-25; 25-23. Watch Sophomore Quinn Loper finish the match with an ace here!! 👍💪🏐⁦@ocvarsity⁩ ⁦@SouthOCsports⁩ ⁦@latsondheimer⁩ pic.twitter.com/P4XxBscT8e — Triton Athletics (@SCHSTritons) August 31, 2022

Against Newport Harbor, San Clemente won the first set by only three points, the second set went to extra points, and the final three sets were all decided by the minimum two points. The Tritons won, 25-22, 27-25, 23-25, 25-23.

The Los Alamitos match was similarly close, with three points as San Clemente’s largest margin of victory. The Tritons won, 23-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-23.

San Clemente next hosts Sierra Canyon on Saturday, Sept. 3, and then plays at Edison on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Fall Sports Begin in Earnest

The rest of the fall sports slate kicked into action over the course of this week.

San Clemente girls golf opened its season with a home victory over Capistrano Valley, 218-242, at Bella Collina San Clemente on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Senior Ragan Smith led the Tritons with a 4-over-par 40. San Clemente played Capistrano Valley again at San Juan Hills Golf Club on Wednesday, Aug. 31, but results were not available at press time.

San Clemente girls tennis began a new era with a new coach (Gary Greenberg) on Tuesday, Aug. 30, and the Triton boys water polo team began a new era with its old coach (Logan Powell) on Tuesday at Huntington Beach.

San Clemente’s cross country teams have a two-mile invitational at Trabuco Hills on Saturday, Sept. 2, but the Tritons really get racing the next weekend in Hawaii and at Laguna Hills.

Look for our fall sports preview next week for details on all the San Clemente teams.

