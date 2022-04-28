SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

For in-game updates, news and more for all the San Clemente High School sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports.

By Zach Cavanagh

League Champion Boys Volleyball Hosts Thursday Playoff Opener

The San Clemente boys volleyball team locked down another South Coast League championship to close out last week.

The Tritons (20-11, 7-1) swept Trabuco Hills on Thursday, April 21, to clinch the league title outright—their second straight outright title and third consecutive league championship.

San Clemente now opens the CIF-SS Division 2 playoffs at home against Marina of Huntington Beach on Thursday, April 28. The Vikings (14-11) finished fourth of four teams in the Sunset Wave League.

If San Clemente advances to the second round on Saturday, April 30, the Tritons will host either Warren of Downey or travel to St. Francis in La Cañada.

CIF-SS Playoffs

The rest of the CIF-SS postseason begins in earnest next week.

San Clemente girls lacrosse will advance to the postseason as league champions into either Division 1 or 2. The Tritons are ranked No. 5 in the combined poll.

San Clemente boys lacrosse could have finished tied for the South Coast League’s last playoff spot if Tesoro lost at Trabuco Hills on Wednesday, April 27. Results were not available at press time.

Zach Cavanagh Zach Cavanagh is the sports editor for Picket Fence Media. Zach is multiple California Journalism Award winner and has covered sports in Orange County since 2013. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @ZachCav and follow our sports coverage on Twitter @SouthOCSports. Email at zcavanagh@picketfencemedia.com.

Related