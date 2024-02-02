For in-game updates, news and more for all the San Clemente High School sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports and on Instagram @South_OC_Sports, and sign up for weekly South OC Sports updates straight to your inbox.

Boys Basketball Rebounds to South Coast League Title

Last season, the San Clemente boys basketball team went winless in the South Coast League and posted a 6-22 overall record.

This season, the Tritons have completely flipped the script and are headed back to the CIF-SS playoffs with some hardware under their belt.

San Clemente fought off a challenge from last-place Tesoro to hold on to a three-point win, 47-44, last Friday, Jan. 26, and earn at least a share of its first South Coast League championship since 2021. Senior Will Whidden led San Clemente with 11 points.

The Tritons then clinched their first outright league championship since 2017 with a 57-39 win at Capistrano Valley on Wednesday, Jan. 31. Christian Fernandez led the San Clemente with 21 points.

San Clemente (22-5, 7-0) closes out the regular season on Friday, Feb. 2, before entering the CIF-SS playoffs. The Tritons, who are ranked No. 1 in CIF-SS Division 3A, will learn their playoff draw when the CIF-SS brackets are released on Sunday, Feb. 4, at noon.

CIF-SS playoffs begin on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

San Clemente boys basketball has never played in a CIF-SS Final.

Boys Soccer Continues Unbeaten to South Coast League Title

There has been no let-up for the San Clemente boys soccer team in reclaiming its spot on top of the South Coast League.

Despite allowing two goals against for the first time all season last Wednesday, Jan. 24, San Clemente won at Capistrano Valley, 3-2, to capture its first South Coast League championship since 2020. The Tritons followed up with a 3-0 win at Mission Viejo to run their unbeaten streak to 15 games.

San Clemente (13-0-3, 7-0-1) closed out the regular season at home against San Juan Hills on Wednesday, Jan. 31, with a 2-1 victory. The win clicnhed San Clemente’s first unbeaten run through league play since that 2020 league title.

The Tritons are currently ranked No. 3 in CIF-SS Division 1, but when the CIF-SS playoff brackets are released on Saturday, Feb. 3, the reigning CIF-SS Division 2 champions are likely to be pulled up into the Open Division.

The sport of boys soccer will have an Open Division in CIF-SS for the first time, where an elite grouping of the top eight teams in the Southern Section regardless of division will be selected to compete for this premier championship.

Also unlike the other divisions and most other sports, the Open Division will be conested in an international soccer “Champions League” format, where the matched-up teams will play a two-game home-and-away series with the aggregate score from both games determining the winner. The first game will end after the regular 80 minutes of play, but if the aggregate score is tied after the second game, overtime will be played, with the potential for tie-breaking penalty kicks.

For the first round, the lower seed will host the first game on Wednesday, Feb. 8, and the higher seed will host the second game next Friday, Feb. 9.

The Open Division Final will be a one-game, winner-take-all contest.

San Clemente senior Sienna Taus was an instrumental force down low in a hard-fought win over San Juan Hills, 52-45, as the Tritons and Stallions split the South Coast League championship.



Girls Basketball Grabs Share of League Title

Just like last season, the South Coast League championship came down to one game between the San Clemente and San Juan Hills girls basketball teams in the season finale on Thursday, Feb. 1, at San Clemente High

San Clemente freshman Kiley Husbands put the Tritons ahead on back-to-back third-quarter 3-pointers, and senior Claire Pham scored 12 of her team-high 17 points in the fourth quarter, as San Clemente pulled out a fierce, physical game over San Juan Hills, 52-45.

San Clemente (21-7, 7-1) secured a split the league championship with reigning champion San Juan Hills (18-10, 7-1). The Stallions won at home over the Tritons, 66-48, on Jan. 22.

San Clemente is ranked No. 10 in CIF-SS Division 2AA. San Juan Hills is unranked in Division 1.

CIF-SS playoff brackets will be released on Sunday, Feb. 3, with the first round next Thursday, Feb. 8.

Girls Water Polo Wins 8th Consecutive League Title

There still remains no doubt who runs the South Coast League, as the San Clemente girls water polo team completed another buzzsaw run to a league championship.

San Clemente dominated Trabuco Hills, 13-3, on Saturday, Jan. 27, to seal the South Coast League title with the Tritons’ 63rd consecutive league victory. San Clemente has outscored its seven league opponents by a margin of 114-33 and has not lost a league game since 2016.

The Tritons (19-6, 7-0) finished league play at Dana Hills on Wednesday, Jan. 31, but results were not available at press time. If San Clemente won, it would complete its eighth consecutive undefeated league championship.

San Clemente is ranked No. 10 in CIF-SS Division 1, and the Tritons will get one final pre-playoff tune-up at No. 3 Mater Dei on Thursday, Feb. 1.

CIF-SS playoff brackets are released on Saturday, Feb. 3.

Boys Wrestling Competes for 4th CIF-SS Title in 5 Seasons

San Clemente boys wrestling narrowly escaped in two matches at the CIF-SS Division 3 Dual Meet Championships on Saturday, Jan. 27, to advance to the Division 3 Final.

San Clemente beat Long Beach Poly, 38-26, in the first round, and after a 57-17 clobbering of Damien in the quarterfinals, the Tritons again pulled out a tight victory over Chaminade, 41-38, in the semifinals.

San Clemente took on top-seeded Etiwanda at Etiwanda High on Wednesday, Jan. 31, and fell by one point to take Division 3 runner-up.

San Clemente boys wrestling has six CIF-SS team championships, including a three-peat of dual meet titles from 2020-22.

San Clemente girls wrestling was downed in the Division 1 quarterfinals, 40-30, by Hillcrest. The Tritons defeated La Canada in the first round, 57-24.

The CIF-SS Individual Championships begin next Friday, Feb. 9.