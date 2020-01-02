Triton Report: San Clemente Takes Holiday Tournaments

By Zach Cavanagh

Tritons Take Holiday Tournaments

The San Clemente boys and girls soccer and girls basketball teams were busy over the holiday break, as each went to tournament finals with two title-winning performances.

The Tritons boys soccer team (13-0-1) remained undefeated on the season with a dominant performance in the South Torrance Holiday Tournament. San Clemente outscored its opponents, 17-2, in the tournament and beat Santa Barbara, 2-1, for the title on Dec. 23.

San Clemente has allowed only three goals in 14 games this season.

The Tritons girls basketball team (14-1) edged out JSerra for the SoCal Holiday Prep Classic title with a 58-54 win in the final on Dec. 30 in San Diego. Ella Gardiner and Jessie Blaine were named to the all-tournament team.

The San Clemente girls soccer team (9-2-2) took second place at the SoCal High School Classic in Oceanside. The Tritons outscored their opponents, 14-0, in three games to reach the final, but San Clemente fell to Santa Margarita, 3-0, on Dec. 30.

