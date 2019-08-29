Triton Report: SCHS Alum Jack Sears to Transfer from USC, Girls Soccer Coach Leslie Steps Down

By Zach Cavanagh

SCHS Alum Sears to Transfer from USC

San Clemente alumnus Jack Sears has left the USC football team and entered the NCAA transfer portal to seek new opportunities, he announced in a social media post on Tuesday, Aug. 27.

“This past week has been a difficult time, a bump in the road and it makes me realize that life is not linear,” Sears said in the post. “In an effort to make a good, informed and non-rushed decision, it is time for me to enter the portal.”

If the plan doesn't work, change the plan, but never the goal. The following statement is to clarify the situation and avoid speculation: pic.twitter.com/Ukv3CTR9vp — Jack Sears (@jackpsears12) August 27, 2019

Sears, a redshirt sophomore, will earn his degree in December and can move as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining.

Sears entered the offseason in a competition for the starting quarterback position, but when USC announced its depth chart last week, Sears had dropped to the No. 4 position.

Sears played in only one game with USC, passing for 235 yards and two touchdowns against Arizona State last season.

Sears, a 2017 Tritons graduate, led San Clemente to its first-ever CIF-SS and State championships in 2016.

Girls Soccer Coach Leslie Steps Down

San Clemente girls soccer head coach Lauren Leslie stepped down from the position, the school announced in a release on Tuesday, Aug. 27.

Leslie has been selected to play for the first-ever US Soccer Women’s National Beach Soccer Team, for which training and travel will take up her time commitments.

Leslie, an SCHS alum, coached the Tritons for three seasons to a 34-20-12 record, three second-place finishes in the South Coast League and three CIF-SS playoffs appearances.

“I want to personally thank Lauren for all of her time and dedication over the years,” San Clemente athletic director Jon Hamro said in the statement. “I wish her all the best as she pursues her passion to continue to play the game and now getting the opportunity to represent her country internationally as well.”

