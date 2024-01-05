For in-game updates, news and more for all the San Clemente High School sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports and on Instagram @South_OC_Sports, and sign up for weekly South OC Sports updates straight to your inbox.

Boys Soccer Shuts Down SoCal Classic

Defense was at the forefront of the San Clemente boys soccer team’s march to the CIF-SS Division 2 championship last season, and through the first half of this season, the Tritons’ defensive wall has continued to hold strong.

San Clemente allowed two goals in three games to capture the SoCal Classic’s Showcase Division championship on Friday, Dec. 29, at Oceanside High School.

The Tritons remained unbeaten (6-0-2) ahead of the start of league play in 2024, with San Clemente allowing just six goals in eight games.

The Tritons open defense of their South Coast League championship against Aliso Niguel on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

The SoCal Classic traditionally brings together some of the top teams across the region, but San Clemente’s path to the tournament title went through two schools from Tempe, Arizona.

On Dec. 27, San Clemente overcame Corona Del Sol of Tempe, ranked No. 2 in Arizona, with goals from Max Gonzales and Beckham Beauchemin at Chapman University in Orange.

In the semifinals last Thursday, Dec. 28, the Tritons shut out the CIF-Los Angeles City Section’s No. 1 team, Birmingham, 1-0, with a late tally from Gonzales.

In the Dec. 29 title game, San Clemente took down the defending Arizona state champions, Perry of Tempe, with scores from reigning CIF-SS Division 2 player of the year Jake Poole and Jonah Levandofsky.

San Clemente, which was unranked in the last CIF-SS Division 1 poll on Dec. 18 but listed on the Open Division watchlist, will have 12 days between matches when it opens league play against Aliso Niguel next Wednesday.

The Tritons dropped their league opener at Aliso Niguel last season before earning a result in the remaining seven league contests to take the South Coast League championship, including a 2-2 home draw with the Wolverines.

This season, Aliso Niguel, ranked No. 3 in Division 1, is also unbeaten (9-0-1), with only four goals allowed in 10 games and an average of just over three goals scored per game.

San Clemente’s first three league games are at home. Following the opener against Aliso Niguel, the Tritons host Capistrano Valley next Friday, Jan. 12, and Mission Viejo on Jan. 17.

Boys Basketball Takes Runner-Up at Estancia Tournament

The strong start for the San Clemente boys basketball team continued last week, as the Tritons stomped through the Estancia Tournament before a four-point loss to Woodbridge in the tournament title game.

The Tritons (15-5) took on three rematches in four games at the Estancia Tournament, beginning with a 64-58 win over Laguna Beach on Dec. 27. San Clemente beat the Breakers at home, 56-44, on Dec. 13. At Estancia, a scintillating shooting performance from Christian Fernandez led the Triton attack with 29 points. Fernandez knocked down five 3-pointers and nailed 10 of 14 free throws.

San Clemente then dominated the next two games with a 31-point win over Heritage of Menifee, 79-48, last Thursday, Dec. 28, and a 41-point win over Irvine, 69-28, last Friday, Dec. 29. The Tritons beat Irvine at home, 58-33, on Dec. 11. Porter Hansen led San Clemente with 16 points over Heritage, and Chase Tolliver netted a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Fernandez led the San Clemente scoring over Irvine with 13 points, and Will Whidden registered six blocks.

In the tournament final on Saturday, Dec. 30, Woodbridge avenged an earlier tournament loss by edging San Clemente, 67-63. The Tritons beat the Warriors, 61-58, at their own Portola-Woodbridge Tournament on Nov. 29.

Hansen led San Clemente in the final with 27 points with four 3-pointers, and both Tolliver and Whidden were strong down low with 10 rebounds each. Whidden put together a double-double with 11 points. Fernandez scored 19 points for the Tritons.

San Clemente, ranked No. 4 in the last CIF-SS Division 3A poll on Dec. 11, is now off before its South Coast League opener at San Juan Hills next Wednesday, Jan. 10. The Stallions (11-7) are ranked No. 14 in Division 2AA.

The Tritons are also on the road next Friday, Jan. 12, and play their first home league game on Jan. 19 against Capistrano Valley.

Girls Soccer Falls in Excalibur Quarterfinals

It was another solid tournament start for the San Clemente girls soccer team, but the Tritons were left still looking to finish the deal at the Excalibur Tournament last week.

San Clemente (6-2) won its first two tournament games on Dec. 27 with only one goal allowed, as the Tritons defeated Notre Dame of Sherman Oaks, 2-0, and Edison, 2-1. Camille Brophy and Makena Wood each scored as Addie Robertson posted the shutout over Notre Dame. Wynn Farrell and Sophia Yeskulsky each recorded assists in that game.

In the quarterfinals last Thursday, Dec. 28, CIF-SS Division 1 No. 2 Santiago of Corona shut out San Clemente, 2-0, to end the Tritons’ tournament. Santiago went on to finish as tournament runner-up with a semifinal win over No. 8 Capistrano Valley and a finals loss to No. 5 Huntington Beach.

San Clemente is off until it begins its South Coast League title defense in its league opener at home against Aliso Niguel next Thursday, Jan. 11. The Tritons are then at San Juan Hills on Jan. 16 and host Tesoro on Jan. 18. San Clemente is at Capistrano Valley on Jan. 20.

Schedule for Other League Openers

San Clemente girls basketball (10-6) opens the South Coast League at Aliso Niguel on Tuesday, Jan. 9, and next plays at home on Jan. 16 against Trabuco Hills. The Tritons are No. 9 in CIF-SS Division 2AA.

San Clemente girls water polo (3-3) begins South Coast League play at home against San Juan Hills on Tuesday and is at El Toro on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

San Clemente wrestling hosts boys and girls dual meets against Aliso Niguel on Tuesday.