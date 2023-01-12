For in-game updates, news and more for all the San Clemente High School sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports and on Instagram @South_OC_Sports.

By Zach Cavanagh

Girls Basketball Rolls Aliso Niguel in League Opener

After its first back-to-back losses of the season, the San Clemente girls basketball team has returned to form in a big way to push into the South Coast League season.

The Tritons (17-5, 1-0) dominated University City of San Diego, 61-38, in the Orange County-San Diego Showcase at San Clemente High on Saturday, Jan. 7, and rolled right through Aliso Niguel in their league opener, 62-31, on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Against Aliso Niguel, Claire Pham led the way with 13 points, and Zona Miller also reached double-digits with 11 points. San Clemente spread the scoring around, with 8 points from Emma Massamiri and 7 points from Gianna Melton.

San Clemente, ranked No. 4 in CIF-SS Division 2AA, continues league play next Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Trabuco Hills.

Girls Water Polo Comes Out Firing in League Opener over San Juan Hills

San Clemente has terrorized the South Coast League with its potent offense in recent seasons, and that continued with its league opener on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

The Tritons (6-4, 1-0) dominated San Juan Hills in the Stallions’ pool, 19-5. Helene MacBeth led San Clemente with 7 goals and 4 assists, and Macey Punak added four goals to help pace the Tritons.

San Clemente continued in league play at home against El Toro on Wednesday, Jan. 11, but results were not available at press time.

The Tritons next take on the field at the Santa Barbara Invitational this weekend and come back to league play on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at home against Trabuco Hills.