SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

For in-game updates, news and more for all of the San Clemente High School sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports.

By Zach Cavanagh

SCHS Grad Dani Weatherholt Selected in NWSL Expansion Draft

Triton alumna Dani Weatherholt is on her way back to SoCal.

Weatherholt, a 2012 San Clemente graduate, was the first overall pick in the 2022 NWSL Expansion Draft by Angel City FC on Thursday, Dec. 16. Angel City FC is the new Los Angeles team in the National Women’s Soccer League, which begins play in 2022 alongside expansion companion San Diego Wave FC in the now 12-team league.

With our first pick in the 2022 NWSL Expansion Draft @weareangelcity selects Dani Weatherholt from OL Reign. #volemos



Congrats, @daniweatherholt pic.twitter.com/M7hlbuak6A — Angel City FC (@weareangelcity) December 17, 2021

Weatherholt, 27, is a midfielder who was selected from Seattle’s OL Reign. Weatherholt made 24 appearances with OL Reign over two seasons. In 2021, Weatherholt made 20 appearances with 11 starts and 1,040 minutes played. She was a strong midfield presence, with a 65.2% success rate on her tackles and a 81.8% success rate on passes.

Weatherholt previously played four seasons with the Orlando Pride, which drafted her in the fourth round of the 2016 NWSL College Draft. Weatherholt made 74 appearances with Orlando and scored three goals. She also had a loan spell from Orlando in Australia with the Melbourne Victory, where she made 12 appearances in the 2018-19 W-League season.

Weatherholt was drafted out of Santa Clara University, where she started every game for each of her four seasons with the Broncos. She was named First Team All-West Coast Conference as a senior in 2015-16 and was selected to the WCC’s All-Freshman team in 2012-13.

At San Clemente High School, Weatherholt was on the Tritons’ varsity team for all four seasons. San Clemente was the South Coast League champion in her freshman (2009) and senior (2012) seasons, and the Tritons won CIF-SS and state regional championships in 2009. San Clemente also made the CIF-SS Division 1 Final in 2011 and 2012.

Soccer Roundup

San Clemente girls soccer beat Oceanside, 3-0, with three second-half goals on Thursday, Dec. 16. Senior Faith Gillett, junior Elizabeth Martin and sophomore Sophia Maselli scored for the Tritons, and senior Emily Sanchez and junior Rylie McLeish combined for their third shutout. San Clemente (3-0-1) has allowed only one goal this season heading into next week’s Excalibur Tournament in Costa Mesa.

San Clemente boys soccer (3-0-2) plays in the SoCal Nike Classic in Oceanside on Dec. 27-30.

Zach Cavanagh Zach Cavanagh is the sports editor for Picket Fence Media. Zach is multiple California Journalism Award winner and has covered sports in Orange County since 2013. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @ZachCav and follow our sports coverage on Twitter @SouthOCSports. Email at zcavanagh@picketfencemedia.com.

Related