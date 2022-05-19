Triton Report: Sech, Phillips Swim at State Finals, Track Advances Four to Masters

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Zach Cavanagh

Sech, Phillips Swim at State Finals

San Clemente junior swimmers Noah Sech and Madelyn Phillips each qualified for the state finals in one of their two events, and Phillips made a historic swim at the CIF State Swimming Championships on Friday and Saturday, May 13-14, at the Clovis Olympic Swim Complex.

Phillips was the first girls swimmer in San Clemente program history to qualify for the state meet, as she qualified in the 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard breaststroke out of the CIF-SS Division 1 championships the previous week.

At the state meet, Phillips finished 12th in the preliminaries of the 100-yard breaststroke and finished in a dead heat for seventh in the consolation finals, which placed her 15th overall. Phillips swam an All-American consideration time of 1:03.77 in the consolation final. Phillips also finished 25th in the preliminaries of the 200-yard individual medley.

Triton Swimmers Maddie Phillips & Noah Sech finished 15th in the 100 Brstrk & 12th in the 200IM respectively at the State Swimming Championships this weekend! Maddie is the 1st female & Noah the 3rd male swimmer in school history to represent at the State Meet!⁦@ocvarsity⁩ pic.twitter.com/Mr1SW3JFWu — Triton Athletics (@SCHSTritons) May 15, 2022

Sech was the first Triton boys swimmer to qualify for the state meet since 2015, as he qualified in the same two disciplines as Phillips: the 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard breaststroke.

In Clovis, Sech finished 12th in the preliminaries for the 200-yard individual medley and fourth in the consolation finals, which placed him 12th overall. Sech clocked an All-American consideration time of 1:50.18. Sech also finished 13th in the preliminaries of the 100-yard breaststroke with an All-American consideration time of 56.44 seconds, but he did not swim in the final.

Track Advances Four to CIF-SS Masters Meet

San Clemente’s track and field team didn’t capture gold at the CIF-SS Division 1 Finals on Saturday, May 14, at Moorpark High School, but the Tritons did enough overall to send four athletes to the CIF-SS Masters Meet.

Senior sprinter Caroline Hawkes finished fourth in the girls 400-meter sprint in Division 1, and her time of 55.99 seconds was good for sixth overall across the CIF-SS Finals to qualify for the Masters, which will be run at Moorpark High on Saturday, May 21.

Hayden Beauchemin (second from left) is one of four San Clemente track and field athletes to qualify for the CIF-SS Masters Meet. Photo Courtesy of Jeff Turner

The top nine marks overall at the CIF-SS Finals, regardless of division, qualify for the Masters Meet, where the top six finishers in each event move on to the state competition.

On the boys side, junior Griffin Schwab tied the top mark in the Division 1 high jump with a clearance of 6 feet, 6 inches, but Schwab took second place on the jump-attempts tiebreaker. Schwab qualified for the Masters in third overall.

Senior Hayden Beauchemin finished fourth in the Division 1 800-meter run to qualify seventh overall, and senior Aiden Bennett finished fifth in the Division 1 pole vault with a mark good enough to be one of the 15 selected for the Masters.

