By Zach Cavanagh

Sech, Phillips Win Swim League Titles, 18 Qualify to CIF-SS Prelims

Juniors Noah Sech and Madelyn Phillips each won two league swimming titles, and the Tritons added a girls relay win at the South Coast League Finals on Friday, April 29, at El Toro High School.

Sech won boys titles in the 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard breaststroke. Phillips also won girls titles in the 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard breaststroke.

San Clemente’s girls also won gold in the 200-yard medley relay.

Along with Sech on the boys side, sophomore Sebastien DeFabrique qualified for the CIF-SS preliminaries in the 200-yard and 500-yard freestyle; junior Wyatt Miller qualified in the 100-yard butterfly and as an alternate in the 100-yard backstroke; and sophomore Grant Mundl qualified in the 100-yard freestyle. The Tritons qualified in the 200-yard medley and 400-yard freestyle relay and are alternates in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

Along with Phillips on the girls side, senior Jaquelynn Person qualified for the CIF-SS preliminaries in the 100-yard breaststroke; junior Halia Fleming qualified in the 500-yard freestyle; and junior Kate Loo qualified in the 200-yard individual medley. San Clemente also qualified in the 400-yard freestyle medley relay.

San Clemente swam in the CIF-SS Division 1 preliminaries on Wednesday, May 4, but results were not available at press time. The CIF-SS Division 1 Finals are Friday, May 6, at Marguerite Aquatics Center.

