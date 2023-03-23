For in-game updates, news and more for all the San Clemente High School sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports and on Instagram @South_OC_Sports.

Seven Winter Athletes Named to All-CIF-SS Teams

Several San Clemente student-athletes were recognized with CIF-SS postseason accolades on Monday, March 20.

The CIF-SS Division 2 champion San Clemente boys soccer team led the way with five honorees. Junior defender Jake Poole was named the Division 2 Player of the Year after leading the Tritons in goals on their phenomenal run to the program’s fourth CIF-SS title in 12 seasons. Chris Murray was named the Division 2 Coach of the Year for helming the championship Tritons.

Senior goalkeeper Ryan Savoie, senior midfielder Andrew Drabkin and junior defender Finn Linas were all named to the All-Division 2 squad

In girls soccer, San Clemente senior defender Malia McMahon was named All-CIF-SS in Division 1. McMahon is signed on to play at UC Berkeley next season. The Tritons fell to eventual champion Santa Margarita in the quarterfinals on a penalty kick late in double overtime.

In girls basketball, San Clemente junior Zona Miller was named All-CIF-SS in Division 2AA. The Tritons fell on the road at Redondo Union in the playoff quarterfinals.

On March 13, San Clemente senior Helene MacBeth was named to the All-CIF-SS Division 1 girls water polo team. The Tritons also fell in the playoff quarterfinals at No. 1 seed and finalist Long Beach Wilson.

Girls Lacrosse Rebounds from Top Competition, Turns Up Heat in Three-Game Streak

San Clemente girls lacrosse has suffered just three losses this season, all to ranked CIF-SS Division 1 competition. The Tritons have responded in force to those losses.

San Clemente (4-3) has scored 52 goals and allowed 24 in a three-game winning streak following back-to-back losses to top-five Division 1 teams.

The Tritons gave top-ranked Foothill its tightest CIF-SS competition so far this season in an 11-7 loss on Feb. 28, and San Clemente followed with another four-goal defeat at No. 5 Edison, 14-10, on March 3.

Triton Girls’ LAX defeats San Marcos 18-8 at home in steady rain tonight! Sophia Yeskulsky-7 goals;Taylor Juncaj-5 goals;Emma Massamiri-3 goals to lead the Lady Tritons! Watch Charlotte Yeskulski score off the Assist from Emma here!👍💪🥍⁦@ocvarsity⁩ ⁦@latsondheimer⁩ pic.twitter.com/VI5bTYJAY8 — Triton Athletics (@SCHSTritons) March 15, 2023

Since then, the No. 6 Tritons won at home over Division 3 No. 5 San Marcos, 18-8, on March 14 and on the road at Division 1 No. 7 Palos Verdes, 14-4, on March 15. San Clemente most recently surged to a 20-12 win at Corona del Mar on Tuesday, March 21.

San Clemente has been paced by the sophomore Yeskulsky twins, with Charlotte leading the Tritons with 20 goals and Sophia right behind with 18 goals. The sisters are tied for the team lead in points with 23. Senior Emma Massamiri leads San Clemente with eight assists. Charlotte Yeskulsky also leads San Clemente in ground balls (14) and draw controls (37).

San Clemente is set to open South Coast League play at Aliso Niguel on Thursday, March 23. The Tritons will continue league play at Trabuco Hills on Tuesday, March 28, and host El Toro next Thursday, March 30.