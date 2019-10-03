Triton Report: Volleyball, Water Polo Remain Unbeaten in League, Catsimanes Takes Second at Dana Hills

By Zach Cavanagh

Volleyball, Water Polo Remain Unbeaten in League

The San Clemente girls volleyball and boys water polo teams each stayed on top last week in their league competitions.

The Triton girls volleyball team swept Mission Viejo on the road on Tuesday, Oct. 1 to improve to 4-0 in the Sea View League. San Clemente previously swept Capistrano Valley and Laguna Hills and beat Tesoro in five sets.

Volleyball enters the second round of league play at Capistrano Valley on Thursday, Oct. 3 and hosts Laguna Hills on Oct. 8.

Boys water polo improved to 3-0 in the South Coast League with a 13-9 win at San Juan Hills on Tuesday, Oct. 1. The Tritons previously beat Dana Hills by two and El Toro by nine.

San Clemente, No. 13 in Division 1 and 2, hosts No. 10 Laguna Beach on Saturday, Oct. 5 at Vista Hermosa Sports Park and returns to league against Tesoro at home on Oct. 15.

Catsimanes Takes Second with PR at Dana Hills

San Clemente senior Hana Catsimanes took second place with a personal-record time of 16:44.9 at the Dana Hills Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 28.

Second place was no shame in this one, with Canyon Crest Academy’s Carlie Dorostkar destroying the meet record by nearly 19 seconds with a time of 15:57.5 in the three-mile race.

Catsimanes committed and accepted a scholarship offer to Wake Forest last week.

