By Staff

The San Clemente High School boys volleyball varsity team and head coach J Bisch will host a spring clinic on April 16 from 2 to 4 p.m., for sixth- to eighth-grade students.

Boys and girls of all skill levels are invited to learn fundamental volleyball skills, participate in competitive games, and have fun with the varsity players.

The clinic will be held in the high school’s main gym, where there will be a $30 cost to take part. All participants are encouraged to bring water bottles, athletic shoes, and knee pads.

Visit sctritonvolleyball.com for more information and to register.

