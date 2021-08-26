Tritons Football Reschedules This Week’s Games

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Featured Photo: The San Clemente Triton Football team’s next scheduled game is Saturday, Aug. 28, against San Jacinto. Photo: Alan Gibby/Zone57

By Zach Cavanagh

San Clemente (1-0) was scheduled to take on Torrey Pines on Friday, Aug. 27, but the Tritons announced on Monday that the trip south was nixed, as Torrey Pines canceled the varsity and junior varsity games.

Instead, the Tritons announced on Tuesday that the team will travel to San Jacinto on Saturday, Aug. 28. The San Clemente junior varsity will play Jurupa Hills on Thursday, Aug. 26.

San Jacinto was originally scheduled to play Long Beach Wilson on Saturday, but Wilson pulled out of the game on Tuesday due to a positive COVID-19 test within the program. San Jacinto opened its season last Friday with a win over Redlands East Valley, 48-21.

San Clemente returns to San Diego County next week at La Costa Canyon on Sept. 3.

