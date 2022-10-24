GALLERY: Tritons March Through Downtown for Annual Homecoming Parade

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Story by Shawn Raymundo; Photos by Alan Gibby

Ahead of San Clemente High football’s 51-7 victory over Capistrano Valley High School this past Friday, Oct. 24, students showed off their “One Town, One Team” spirit, marching through downtown for the annual Homecoming Parade.

Hundreds of parents and community members lined Avenida Del Mar on Friday afternoon to cheer on the San Clemente High football teams, cheer squads and Homecoming Court, as well as students involved in a variety of other athletic and academic programs.

