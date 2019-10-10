Triumphant Tritons: San Clemente Shows off “One Town, One Team” Spirit

EYE ON SC, News Headlines

By Shawn Raymundo

The city showed off its “One Town, One Team” spirit on Friday, Oct. 4, when San Clemente High School students descended on downtown to take part in the annual homecoming parade ahead of the big game against Tesoro High School.

Players from the school’s football team, the cheer squad and marching band paraded down Avenida Del Mar in the early afternoon, waving to hordes of cheering parents, siblings and alumni who came out for the special pep rally.

Donning the ceremonial sashes and crowns, San Clemente High’s homecoming royalty, including Homecoming Queen Juliana Craft and Homecoming King William King, rode through the procession atop convertibles. They were also accompanied by the rest of the school’s student athletes, notably the baseball, basketball, dance, volleyball and wrestling teams.

Local dignitaries including acting Mayor Dan Bane and Councilmember Laura Ferguson joined the parade, as did Capistrano Unified School District Board of Trustees Amy Hanacek, Patricia Holloway and Genavieve Koenigshofer, student advisor to the board and an SCHS senior.

Later that night, the San Clemente High football team came out victorious in its homecoming matchup against Tesoro, winning 44-28.

