Unofficial City Council Election Results Show Cabral, Enmeier, Vidrine with Early Lead

By C. Jayden Smith

With the polls now closed and results rolling into the early morning hours of Wednesday, Nov. 9, Victor Cabral, Mark Enmeier and Donna Vidrine appear to have a head start on securing the three available seats on the San Clemente City Council.

Chamber of Commerce endorsee Cabral leads all candidates at 6,410 votes, or 14.04%; Enmeier, a San Clemente High School teacher, is second with 13.47% (6,150) of the votes; and Vidrine, a small business owner and nurse, trails closely with 13.13% (5,994) votes.

The current race leader also paced his competitors in overall contributions, as Cabral’s money collected, loans received, and nonmonetary goods or services donated totaled $48,464.

According to the Orange County Registrar of Voters, the numbers listed at 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, Nov. 8, represent the fourth unofficial results from in-person voting and include vote-by-mail ballots, and are the tentative last update of the night.

While Vidrine declined to comment on the results at the time, she thanked those who encouraged and voted for her, telling San Clemente Times in an email that “no one succeeds on their own.”

“I am proud that mine was a positive campaign on issues important to San Clemente,” she wrote. “I hope the connections and relationships built throughout this campaign will continue to thrive and grow.”

Other leading candidates have not responded to requests for comment as of this posting.

The list of candidates on the ballot included incumbent Councilmember Steve Knoblock, Aaron T. Washington Jr., Dennis Kamp, Zhen Wu, Martina McBurney-Wheeler, Ashley Williams, Chanel Fetty, Shane Hirschman, and Thor Johnson, along with Cabral, Enmeier and Vidrine.

In the days leading up to the election period, McBurney-Wheeler and Williams indicated that they would not actively seek election.

After his campaign received $28,995 in monetary contributions—the most amongst all competitors—5,978 of the early votes (13.09%) have gone to Knoblock, a staunch conservative. The current councilmember trails Vidrine by just 16 votes.

Wu, who outspent all candidates per the last reporting period by putting $49,883 towards his campaign, has received 5,686 votes (12.45%), marking him at fifth place.

Washington, who finished third behind current Mayor Gene James and Mayor Pro Tem Chris Duncan in seeking one of two open four-year seats in 2020, has garnered 11.98% (5,470) of the votes Tuesday night. The Chamber of Commerce also endorsed Washington in the race.

The number of votes received for the following candidates is as follows:

Dennis Kamp – 7.63% (3,485)

Thor Johnson – 7.26% (3,313)

Ashley Williams – 3.59% (1,641)

Chanel Fetty – 1.56% (710)

Martina McBurney-Wheeler – 0.92% (422)

Shane Hirschman – 0.87% (396)

Also on the ballot for San Clemente were Measures U and V, which asked voters whether the City Council should appoint the positions of City Clerk and City Treasurer, transitioning them from elected positions.

Both measures appeared poised to pass based on the unofficial election results late Tuesday night. Measure U, the initiative to transition the clerk position, received 54.31 of the yes votes. The margin was much closer for Measure V, where 451 votes separated the “Yes” total, at 51.35% (8,554) and the “No” votes.

The first election results update after Election Day will occur at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, and updates will continue each weekday by 5 p.m. until the last official results are posted, according to the OC Registrar of Voters.

Editor’s Note: San Clemente Times will continue to update this story throughout the week as votes continue to be counted.

