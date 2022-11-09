Unofficial Election Results Show Davies Leading in 74th Assembly Race

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Breeana Greenberg

In the race to represent California’s 74th Assembly District, Republican incumbent Laurie Davies is leading against her opponent, San Clemente Mayor Pro Tem Chris Duncan.

As of late Tuesday night, Nov. 8, unofficial results from the California Secretary of State showed Davies taking the lead with 53.2% (52,568) of the vote. Duncan had 46.8% (46,267) of the vote.

“I feel really confident,” Davies said. “I think we’re going to watch it turn as we did for the Primaries and I feel confident.”

Davies noted that during the Primary Election, polls showed Duncan leading late Tuesday night, June 7, but by Wednesday morning, June 8, the tides had turned in her favor.

“A lot of votes still out there but we’re feeling cautiously optimistic,” Duncan said late Tuesday night. “This is uncertain as to how the votes are going to come in so we’re still waiting to see the next batch of votes.”

“Those could be some day-of votes that change the equation but we’re feeling pretty good, where we stand right now,” Duncan continued. “We’ve been working as hard as we possibly can and we’re going to continue to monitor those as they come in.”

Should he win, Duncan added that “it would mean a real voice in Sacramento that stands up for our interests in South Orange County for the first time in a very long time.

During her first term representing the Assembly District, Davies prided herself in her level of communication with her constituents.

“I made it an important point to make sure that folks that I represented knew what was going on at the state level, they knew what bills were going up there, they knew where I was going to vote, they understood how this was going to affect their safety, their businesses, schools, things like that,” Davies said.

Based on campaign finance filings, or 460 Forms, with the California Secretary of State’s office—which covered all contributions and campaign expenditures up until Oct. 22—Duncan had raised about $517,450, slightly more than Davies’ $511,149.

As of late October, Duncan had outspent Davies by roughly $87,000. In their respective 460 forms, Duncan reported spending roughly $629,000 on his campaign, while Davies spent roughly $542,000.

Election results will be certified by the Secretary of State by Dec. 16.

This is a developing story.

