Unveiling of San Clemente Pier Snack Shack Hosts a Crowd of Excited Locals

By Madison Beveridge

A lively crowd of residents, donors and members of the San Clemente Chamber of Commerce gathered with PierPride Foundation at the pier on Tuesday evening, Oct. 4, to formally unveil and celebrate the newly renovated Snack Shack.

After roughly three months in the making, the stand at the end of the municipal pier is open for business with a freshly painted exterior and new appliances, while the area surrounding the shack features new amenities for guests.

“The most exciting part of having the renovations complete is the fresh new look with old features,” Snack Shack proprietor Becky Genszler said during Tuesday night’s event that attracted a notable crowd of eager onlookers.

The updated Snack Shack is adorned in blue paint and trim with a large plaque of donors’ names, as well as two murals—one on each side of the building—by local artist and resident Jim Parkhurst. There’s also a new weathervane atop the building, and for customers, there are now three game tables, as well as a bar counter with four stools.

“Having the beautiful murals and weathervane just adds to the character, to the little shack,” Genszler said, adding that the mix of old and new features informs visitors of the building’s history over the years.

According to PierPride, a nonprofit aimed at restoring and preserving the pier through fundraisers, sponsorship and the support of the city and other stakeholders, these renovations come as a long-awaited “major facelift.”

For the latest project, PierPride raised $75,000 with help of various community members and local organizations. PierPride’s goal in renovating the Snack Shack was to extend the life of the concession stand, keeping its legacy and creating a welcoming space for visitors.



Following months of renovations, the PierPride Foundation on Tuesday evening, Oct. 4, formally unveiled the newly renovated Snack Shack at the end of the San Clemente Pier, which features a freshly painted exterior and new appliances, new amenities for guests, and two murals adorning each side of the building. Photos: Madison Beveridge

Eileen Kawas, a PierPride past president, credited several local donors, including the San Clemente Sunrise Rotary Club, Rancho Mission Viejo, Cox Communications, Glaukos Charitable Foundation, Rainbow Sandals Foundation, Sonance and CR&R, for helping to make the upgrades and add new amenities.

Other donors are honored on the plaque in front of the Snack Shack.

As for the murals, Kawas said that she and the Hong/Buscemi family donated the money to commission the artwork by Parkhurst.

On the southern, ocean-facing side, the mural shows two men rowing in a dory race, and on the northern, inland-facing side, the Snack Shack emblem and established year is painted over a depiction of crashing waves and birds.

For San Clemente locals, visitors and those who use the pier often, these renovations come as a needed addition to a highly trafficked area.

In addition to a clean new look, the Snack Shack’s renovations have some functional attributes that Genszler said will make spending time on the pier more enjoyable. One of these additions is new roofing that wards off pigeons, creating a visitor-friendly atmosphere.

“The impact of the renovations has been nothing but positive. Just the polished look and new additions have made the shack have a more welcoming look,” Genszler said.

Like Genszler, Kawas also expressed happiness over creating a space where visitors and locals can gather and spend time.

“We are very excited for the public to enjoy this and it to be a point of destination,” Kawas said.

The Snack Shack is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is located at the end of the San Clemente Municipal Pier. More information about PierPride’s current and former projects can be found on the nonprofit’s website at pierpride.org/completed-projects.

