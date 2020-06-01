Vehicle Collides with Tree Outside San Onofre Inn

By Shawn Raymundo

A portion of the San Onofre Inn at North Beach was damaged Sunday morning, May 31, after a vehicle collided with a nearby tree, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

At around 5:45 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a call of a vehicle colliding with the tree that impacted the structure, OCSD spokesperson Carrie Braun explained Monday, June 1.

The driver, she said, was taken to a hospital.

As of this posting, Braun was unable to provide additional details.

A side of the San Onofre Inn sustained damage after a vehicle collided with a tree outside the structure on Sunday morning, May 31. Photo: Fred Swegles