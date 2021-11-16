Vehicle in Tennessee Amber Alert Found in San Clemente

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

A vehicle involved in the search for a missing 3-year-old boy from Tennessee was found in San Clemente on Tuesday, Nov. 16, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations.

The Bureau, in a Tuesday afternoon tweet, said that the silver Subaru Legacy with the Tennessee license place number 41MY10 was located in San Clemente, and that the state authorities have been asked to assist in putting out information on the ongoing Amber Alert.

Jacob “Jake” Clare

Noah Clare

Three-year-old Noah Clare from Gallatin, Tennessee has been missing since Nov. 6, according to the Bureau. Noah, who is about 3 feet, 5 inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes, was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a camo T-shirt, a black jacket and black shoes.

UPDATE: The Subaru Legacy mentioned in our ongoing #TNAMBERAlert for #NoahClare has been located in San Clemente, CA. We have requested that states’s assistance with spreading word about the case. pic.twitter.com/IxAT8TREvi — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) November 16, 2021

Noah is believed to be with Jacob “Jake” Clare, who is wanted by the Gallatin Police Department for aggravated kidnapping and custodial interference, according to the Bureau. The 35-year-old is 6 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing about 200 pounds.

Those with information about Noah and Jacob are encouraged to call 911 or 1.800.824.3463.

