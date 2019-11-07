Via Cascadita to Close Temporarily Thanksgiving Week

Staff

During the early part of Thanksgiving week, a portion of Via Cascadita will be temporarily closed during daytime working hours while construction crews continue work to install a new storm drain system, the city announced this week.

According to the city, starting on Monday, Nov. 25, through Wednesday, Nov. 27, the stretch of Via Cascadita will be closed to motorists between Avenida Vaquero and Via Montego from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

“After each workday, the roadway will be opened to traffic,” the city noted in a press release, adding that there will detour signs located on the streets and that access to the Department of Motor Vehicles and other commercial properties will remain available.

“This closure will expedite the construction and increase contractor’s efficiency and productivity,” the city stated in the release. “The City apologizes in advance for the inconvenience and appreciates your patience and cooperation in this matter.”

Questions regarding the project can be directed to Amir Ilkhanipour at 949.361.6140 during normal business hours.