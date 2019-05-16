By Norb Garrett, Owner and Publisher at Picket Fence Media

All of us here at Picket Fence Media are thrilled to welcome Cari Hachmann as our new San Clemente Times City Editor, replacing Eric Heinz, who resigned to pursue new challenges. Cari is an experienced reporter who has spent time at weeklies in Fallbrook and Oregon before moving to San Clemente. I’m confident Cari will be a terrific addition to our newsroom and community, so please join me in welcoming her to San Clemente. She can be reached via email at cari@picketfencemedia.com or on her office line at 949.388.7700 x109.

Welcome to San Clemente, Cari!