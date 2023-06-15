Monika Robles

By Monika Robles

Staying offline can be difficult for teens who must keep up with trends and their social circles. In a recent advisory by the U.S. Surgeon General, it notes that 95% of teens use social media. While the overuse of social media is an ongoing concern, its presence isn’t going away soon.

Social media is a double-edged sword, but it is more likely to be criticized than praised. When used appropriately, it is a tool for connection.

In a 2022 Pew Research article, 32% of teens said they have had mostly positive experiences with social media. Connectedness has been reported as the most popular positive outcome. In the article, a teen mentions the difficulty making friends in person, yet has a couple of long-term friendships online.

Youth from marginalized communities especially feel a sense of belonging in these platforms. Individuals with disabilities, and members of the LGBTQ+ and the BIPOC communities find comfort in connecting online with others who share similar backgrounds and interests.

The Human Rights Campaign noted that 73% of LGBTQ+ youth reported being more honest online.

Teens, in the Pew article, said social media is a way for them to learn and access information.

Teens use platforms such as YouTube to hear the news and learn new skills. Instagram is another space where one may find accounts dedicated to educating about mental health, the environment, world news, and more.

Some youth just appreciate the entertainment value of social media. The enjoyment of scrolling across memes and funny videos can be a way for them to unwind or is a form of escapism.

Unfortunately, not everyone’s experience online is positive. There are risks of seeing inappropriate content, cyberbullying, and experiencing feelings of dissatisfaction with oneself. Youth have access to anything and everything online such as videos depicting violence and drug use.

Youth also have access to everyone’s opinions, as well as having the space to create their own. Comments sections for many platforms aren’t always being monitored. This leaves it open to words of disagreement, critiques, and harassment.

Spaces full of judgment can lead teens to feel uncomfortable and run the risk of being victims of harassment. Twenty-two percent of teens that have had mostly negative online experiences voice being stuck in a chronic cycle of comparing themselves to others.

So how can adults and parents best support youth as they navigate the digital world?

There’s the option to delete all social media apps from their devices or simply get rid of the device altogether. However, this is impractical. Social media has become so embedded into their lives that removing it can be like closing them off from a world of friendships and community.

Social media experts from cyberwise.org suggest starting conversations about what youth might see on these platforms. Parents can encourage their youth to be intentional about whom they choose to follow online.

Teens can ask themselves: “How does this person’s content make me feel?” and “Is this account spreading mostly positivity or negativity?”

Staying safe online is paramount. Teaching youth what information not to share and how to report inappropriate content can be a great skill for them to have as they establish their social media presence.

Keeping one’s account private can allow teens to choose who gets to follow them and with whom they get to share. Privacy features can limit or restrict unwanted interactions like comments or messages from fake and spam accounts.

The adults in youths’ lives should communicate the pitfalls and limits of social media, as well as equip them with the necessary tools of how to navigate it. We need to recognize that social media comes with risks, but when youth learn to use this tool responsibly, it’s a space for exploration and connection.

Monika Robles is the Bilingual Prevention Coordinator at the Wellness & Prevention Center.