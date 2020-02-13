Where and How to Vote for the Primary

Staff

Starting with this year’s elections, voters in Orange County will receive vote-by-mail ballots, as the Orange County Registrar of Voters has officially moved over to the Voter’s Choice Act system.

Photo: Courtesy of the Orange County Registrar of Voters.

Under this new election model, registered voters can cast their votes by either returning the completed ballot to the county registrar’s office via mail; drop the ballot into a drop-box location; or deliver it in-person to a vote center.

Eleven days ahead of March 3 Primary Election, the Registrar’s office will open 38 vote centers throughout the county and another 188 locations four days before Election Day. In addition to voting in person, the voter centers, which are similar to traditional polling precincts, will allow residents to register, update their address, or change their party affiliation, as well as get a replacement ballot.

Voters can also deliver their ballots to one of the 110 metal drop boxes that have been installed at various locations throughout the county. The boxes are open 24 hours a day during the 29-day voting period leading up to an election.

Below are lists of locations for the vote centers and drop boxes in Dana Point, San Clemente and San Juan Capistrano.

Dana Point

Vote Centers Dana Point Community Center, 34052 Del Obispo Street (11-day center) Dana Point Branch Library, 33841 Niguel Road, (four-day center)

Drop Boxes Dana Point Branch Library, 33841 Niguel Road



San Clemente

Vote Centers San Clemente Community Center, 100 North Calle Seville (11-day center) San Clemente Aquatic Center, 987 Avenida Vista Hermosa (four-day center) San Clemente Library, 242 Avenida Del Mar (four-day center) The Volarè Resort, 111 South Avenida de la Estrella (four-day center)

Drop Boxes San Clemente Municipal Golf Course, 150 East Avenida Magdalena (drive-thru only) Jim Johnson Memorial Sports Park, 560 Avenida Vista Hermosa San Clemente City Hall, 910 Calle Negocio



San Juan Capistrano

Vote Centers Reata Park & Event Center, 28632 Ortega Highway, (11-day center) La Sala Auditorium, 31495 El Camino Real (four-day center) San Juan Capistrano Community Center, 25925 Camino del Avion (four-day center) Capistrano Unified School District, 33122 Valle Road (four-day center)

Drop Boxes La Sala Auditorium, 31495 El Camino Real

