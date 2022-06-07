With Duncan, Davies Already Set for General Election Faceoff, Primaries Give Glimpse to the Fall

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Editor’s Note: Results from the California Secretary of State and Orange County Registrar of Voters’ websites tracking the election are unofficial. Certification of the results is expected for July 15.

By Breeana Greenberg

With just two candidates facing off in the race to represent California’s 74th Assembly District, the June 7 primaries may offer a preview of what’s to come this November.

Based on unofficial results as of early Wednesday morning, June 8, Assemblymember Laurie Davies, the Republican incumbent, led the vote tally with 52.9% (34,284), strengthening her hopes for a reelection in the fall.

Her challenger, San Clemente Mayor Pro Tem Chris Duncan, had led in the race late Tuesday night, but with votes from all precincts partially reported by the following day, the Democrat’s portion of the tally fell to 47.1% (30,585 votes).

Speaking with San Clemente Times the night of the race, Duncan said the early results were encouraging,

“All the residents of this district deserve someone who’s going to be effective in Sacramento and deliver for them,” Duncan said.

He added that his campaign’s biggest strength was his efforts to “meet voters where they are.”

“We put in the work,” Duncan continued. “We hear what their concerns are, and I talk very specifically about what I can do to address those concerns and be a voice for them in Sacramento.”

Duncan previously campaigned for the State Assembly seat in 2020, when the seat was under the 73rd District, but he lost in the Primary race, receiving 18.4% of the vote. Davies went on to win the seat in the 2020 General Election against Democrat Scott Rhinehart.

Davies on Wednesday morning said she felt her experience as an assemblymember has been her greatest strength in the campaign.

“I’ve been up here not for a year and a half,” Davies said. “I’ve been working across the aisle, and that’s something that not everybody can do. I was able to get six out of six bills passed and signed into law, and they are good common-sense bills.”

“I’m doing the same thing right now,” Davies continued. “I have nine bills that have gone over to the Senate already. I really believe in common-sense policy, and I’m there working across the aisle, and that’s really what needs to be done.”

