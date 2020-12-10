Woman Accuses Assemblymember Brough of Rape in 2015

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Lillian Boyd

Outgoing Assemblymember Bill Brough, who formerly served on the Dana Point City Council, now faces an accusation of rape as he concludes his third term in the State Legislature.

Patricia Todd, who previously worked as a legislative aide for Sen. John Moorlach (R-Costa Mesa), has recently filed a criminal complaint against Brough for allegedly raping her after a 2015 dinner in Sacramento.

In May of this year, Brough was removed from his positions on California Assembly committees after an investigation was conducted by the state Legislature’s Workplace Conduct Unit, concluding that Brough would provide “political help” in exchange for sexual favors.

According to documents released by Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon’s office, the unit found that Brough had insinuated he would provide political help if an accuser went back to his apartment with him. In a separate complaint, the unit found that Brough had placed his hand on the small of an accuser’s back and told the accuser he did not live far away from the bar they were in.

“Come on, you know you need to party,” Brough is alleged to have said.

The conclusion of the investigation came after Brough previously had faced multiple allegations of sexual misconduct and misuse of campaign finances. Brough has since expressed his disagreement with how the investigation was conducted and told San Clemente Times that he was considering legal action.

In June of 2019, Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett, also a former Dana Point Councilmember, came forward to the Republican Party of Orange County regarding an incident in 2011 in which Brough allegedly forcibly grabbed her.

Brough asserts that Bartlett’s claims, as well as others’ allegations of sexual misconduct, are political retaliation for his proposed Assembly Bill 1273, which would have vastly restricted the TCA’s authority.

“At the time (March 21, 2011 incident), I felt the action was retaliation for several council votes, and I feel the political timing now is retaliation for my questioning of the TCA,” Brough previously said. “I have been on the end of many political attacks, but I will not stand for personal attacks on me and my family. I have done nothing wrong.”

Bartlett currently sits on the San Joaquin Hills Transportation Corridor Agency, which manages the 73 Toll Road, stretching 15 miles from Costa Mesa to San Juan Capistrano in southwest Orange County.

Brough has not returned requests for comment regarding Todd’s rape allegation.

Todd is at least the sixth woman to accuse Brough of sexual assault or harassment in the past decade, and she is the first to publicly accuse him of rape. The Orange County Register reported that Todd is the first alleged victim to report an attack to both the Legislature’s Workplace Conduct Unit and to law enforcement in Sacramento.

Todd told the Register that she hopes Brough, who lost his bid for reelection in March, will serve prison time for the incident that left her contemplating suicide.

In the criminal complaint, Todd said she was at the State Capitol on July 7, 2015 when she encountered Brough. He allegedly asked her to dinner to discuss a job opportunity of working for the California Irish Legislative Caucus.

Over dinner, Todd alleged in the complaint that Brough offered “perks” to go along with the job description. When she questioned that comment, Todd said Brough winked and said, “You know.” Todd said she told Brough that wouldn’t happen, reminding him they were both married.

When Todd drove Brough home, he allegedly asked her to pull over. Todd told the Register that Brough had had a lot to drink and she wasn’t sure what was wrong. After pulling into a parking lot, she said Brough attacked her and pinned her down on the center console of her car and raped her repeatedly.

“I could not move and at one point I could not breathe,” she wrote in the complaint. “I was hoarse from screaming.”

She said Brough asked her to drop him off at another bar afterward. Todd developed bruises following the incident, which she photographed, and sought medical attention for the bleeding and injuries.

Todd filed the criminal complaint on Nov. 30, and she has reportedly told law enforcement about the photos and dated medical records.

This is a developing story.

