Woman’s Body Found in Ocean

By Shawn Raymundo

A woman’s body was found floating off the coast of San Clemente in the North Beach area on Wednesday morning, March 18, prompting authorities to launch a homicide investigation, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

At around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, surfers located the body of the woman, who appeared to be Caucasian and in her 40s, OCSD spokesperson Carrie Braun said. OCSD personnel recovered the decedent’s body and began to conduct an immediate investigation.

“At this time, the woman’s death is considered suspicious,” she wrote in an email to San Clemente Times. “Homicide investigators will be attempting to identify the decedent and determine the circumstances surrounding her death.”

OCSD is encouraging anyone who may have helpful information pertaining to the investigation to contact OCSD Dispatch at 714.647.7000 or Crime Stoppers at 1.855.847.6887.