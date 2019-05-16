Woman’s Club Awards Scholarships to San Clemente High School Graduates

The San Clemente Woman’s Club will honor six special graduates of San Clemente High School with $1,500 scholarships. The honorees have been chosen for exceptional qualities—criteria set forth by the SCWC, which includes grade performance, leadership and community service.

Woman’s Club members will present the scholarships at a reception for the students and their parents on Friday, May 31, at 6:30 p.m. at The Talega Swim and Athletic Club, 100 Calle Altea.

The San Clemente Woman’s Club thanks the community and businesses for their support to make these scholarships possible.