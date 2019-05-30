Woman’s Club To Honor Graduates May 31

Staff

The San Clemente Woman’s Club will honor six special graduates of San Clemente High School with $1,500 scholarships. The honorees have been chosen for exceptional qualities; a criteria set forth by the SCWC, which includes grade performance, leadership, and community service.

A reception for the graduates and their parents will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, May 31, at The Talega Swim and Athletic Club, 100 Calle Altea, at which time scholarships will be presented.

The San Clemente Woman’s Club thanks the community and businesses for their support to make these scholarships possible.