Wrestling Scoreboard: San Clemente Youth Club, SCHS Tritons Host Tournaments

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Our City Scoreboard keeps you updated on all of the local San Clemente youth and community team accomplishments and special individual performances of the week. Email zcavanagh@picketfencemedia.com for submission.

By Zach Cavanagh

San Clemente Youth Wrestling Club Hosts, Places Winners at Tournament

The San Clemente Youth Wrestling Club put on its San Clemente Beach Brawl tournament on Sunday, Jan. 9, and the local club showed off its own skills to best some of its visitors.

The San Clemente Beach Brawl hosted teams from Orange, San Diego and Los Angeles Counties, and the tournament was able to be put on thanks to help from local sponsors, such as both San Clemente Albertsons locations, Starbucks on Pico and Panera at the Outlets at San Clemente.

The San Clemente Youth Wrestling Club had eight podium finishers across two divisions.

In the Advanced Division, 13-year-old Kelan Stever was the club’s only first-place finisher with a win at 140 pounds. Kyler Stever, 8, took second place at 81 pounds, and then the club had two third-place finishers: Luke Terrell, 10, at 71 pounds, and Dominic Tompkins, 5, at 40 pounds.

In the Beginner Division, San Clemente had two first-place finishers and two third-place finishers. Rocco Tompkins, 13, won at 130 pounds, and Sean Cazian, 13, won at 140 pounds. Jamison Duncan, 13, took third at 108 pounds, and Luke Kessler, 13, also took third place at 104 pounds.

SCHS Wrestling Hosts Tournament, Goes for League Title

The San Clemente High School boys wrestling team continued its strong season and finally returned to hosting its own annual tournament on Saturday, Jan. 8.

The Tritons hosted the San Clemente Rotary Tournament at San Clemente High School, and San Clemente finished second to South Coast League rival Trabuco Hills. A standout for the Tritons was junior Dominic Morales, who was the tournament champion at 138 pounds.

It was yet another top finish for San Clemente at a big tournament this season. The Tritons have won the Costa Mesa Invitational, took third place at the La Costa Canyon Invitational and earned second place at the Calvary Chapel Invitational.

San Clemente also looked to claim its fourth straight unbeaten South Coast League dual meet championship at home against El Toro on Tuesday, Jan. 11, but results were not available at press time. The Tritons were going for league title once again at all three levels: varsity, JV and frosh-soph. San Clemente previously beat Aliso Niguel, 58-12, and Trabuco Hills, 40-25.

Next up for San Clemente, most recently ranked No. 3 in Orange County, in league competition is the Coast View Athletic Association Finals on Jan. 22 at Capistrano Valley High School.

The Tritons, No. 1 in the CIF-SS Division 3 dual meet rankings, then challenge for a third straight CIF-SS dual meet championship when the playoffs begin on Jan. 29 with the final scheduled for Feb. 2. The CIF-SS individual tournament is Feb. 11.

Zach Cavanagh Zach Cavanagh is the sports editor for Picket Fence Media. Zach is multiple California Journalism Award winner and has covered sports in Orange County since 2013. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @ZachCav and follow our sports coverage on Twitter @SouthOCSports. Email at zcavanagh@picketfencemedia.com.

Related