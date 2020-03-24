YMCA Providing Child Care to First-Responders, Emergency Personnel

Staff

YMCA of Orange County (YMCAOC) is providing child care at 28 of its locations across Orange County for both members and non-members who provide essential services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Such essential services include first responders and emergency management personnel, the organization said in a press release. Locations will be open Monday-Friday, 6:45 a.m.–6 p.m. Cost of services will vary depending on need, but financial assistance is available, and YMCA said it can work with companies to provide on-site child care as needed.

“We are committed to strengthening our community, especially in times of need, and we have seen an overwhelming need for child care support with widespread school closures,” said Jeff McBride, CEO of YMCAOC. “As we all continue to adjust to this fluid and unpredictable situation, we want to offer as much support as possible to families that need us most right now.”

YMCAOC stressed that its Child and Youth Development staff are following health protocols, including intensified cleaning protocols and increased frequency of cleanings.

Staff will educate and supervise children about proper hygiene measures, including thorough and frequent handwashing, covering coughs and sneezes and avoiding touching eyes, noses or mouths with unwashed hands, the press release said.

Children who shows any sign of illness throughout the day will be separated and sent home immediately.

More information can be found at ymcaoc.org/covid.