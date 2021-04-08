YNG, Vizer App Partner to Fight Hunger

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Staff

YNG Studios of San Clemente is partnering with Vizer to help donate meals to individuals in need. Through the partnership, studio members will have the opportunity to donate one meal for every yoga class or workshop they complete to someone in need.

Vizer, a mobile fitness app, is designed to motivate people to exercise and better their health by reaching various fitness goals while also combating food hunger. When a person reaches one goal, they will able to tap the donate button on their app, which activates a meal donation.

“I believe we can come together as a community through YNG Studios to become the change that we hope to see in the world,” Deborah Miller, YNG Studios owner, said in a press release. “Fueled by the love of yoga, we can nourish our soul and feed those in need, one meal at a time.”

To kick off YNG’s partnership with Vizer, Miller and the YNG team launched a “Give YNG Challenge” with a goal of raising 333 meals in 30 days. According to the studio, it had more than 10,000 check-ins since June 2020, “which shows a vibrant possibility for how many meals could be raised at no additional cost to members each time they take a class.”

Studio members are encouraged to download the Vizer app, take a class in the studio, and then click the “donate a meal” button on the app.

Meals are donated to organizations such as Feeding America, as well as local food banks. To make those donations possible, companies including Vita Coco, Chosen Foods, Simple Mills, Olipop, Territory Foods and 8Greens sponsor Vizer.

