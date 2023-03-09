A man’s body was recovered at Riviera Beach after washing ashore on Thursday morning, March 9, according to authorities.

Deputies responded to the report of the deceased body washing ashore at 11:22 a.m., Sgt. Mike Woodruff, a spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, said.

Beachgoers walking along the shoreline noticed what looked to be a body washing onto the beach and called 911, Capt. Bryan Etnyre, a spokesperson for the California State Parks, said.

Following the recovery of the body, the beach was closed for a couple of hours but has since been reopened, according to Etnyre.

The coroner has obtained the body of the individual, who was described as an approximately 60-year-old male, and is conducting a death investigation, according to Etnyre.

OCSD and California State Parks had no other information they could provide as of Thursday afternoon.

This is a developing story.