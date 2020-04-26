BREAKING: OCSD Investigating Homicide at San Clemente Home

By Shawn Raymundo

Homicide investigators are looking into the death of a 40-year-old man who was killed at his San Clemente home in the 3000 block of Calle Frontera, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies on Saturday, April 25, responded to calls of a disturbance at around 10:30 p.m. at the residential area, OCSD spokesperson Carrie Braun said in a press release.

Upon arrival, the deputies attempted to make contact inside the residence but there was no response. Later, the deputies were able to enter the home, where they located the deceased male in his 40s, according to OCSD.

There were no other individuals inside the home, the press release states.

OCSD has not released the name of the decedent as official identification and notification of the next of kin by the coroner is pending.

OCSD is asking for anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the department at 714.647.7000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to OC Crime Stoppers at 1.855.847.6227.

This is a developing story.