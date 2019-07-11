City Launches Northbound “Blue Line” Trolley

By Cari Hachmann

San Clemente announced the launch of the city’s “highly-anticipated” newest trolley route—the Blue Line, which began operating on Monday, July 8 and will connect the northbound line to Dana Point.

The Blue Line North San Clemente Trolley Route will operate daily with free rides through Sunday, September 29, according to the city. The two new trolleys were originally expected to come online in mid-to late June, but ran into some production delays, according to J.J. Knechtel, management analyst for the city’s public works department.

This summer, the new Blue Line will run from the Outlets at San Clemente north along North El Camino Real, Camino San Clemente, Camino Mira Costa, and connect to the Dana Point Trolley on Camino De Estrella at Calle Verano.

The trolley then returns south via Camino Capistrano and North El Camino Real, with stops at Camino Capistrano and Avenida Vaquero, Camino Capistrano & Camino Mira Costa, Camino Mira Costa & Camino De Estrella, and Camino De Estrella & Calle Verano.

Riders can expect a trolley at each stop about every 15 minutes, and riders can transfer between the two routes at the Outlets at San Clemente (Trolley Stop #9). Trolley stops are clearly marked with signs that have the San Clemente Trolley logo.

WHAT’S NEXT: For more information about the San Clemente Trolley, including schedules and a detailed map of stops for the whole system, visit san-clemente.org/trolley. Riders can also track the trolley in real time at sctrolley.com.–-CH