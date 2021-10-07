Editor’s Pick: San Clemente Microbrew Fest

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
Saturday, Oct. 9
1-5 p.m. The San Clemente Chamber of Commerce will host the 10th annual San Clemente Microbrew Fest, presented by Left Coast Brewing Co. General admission—$55 in advance or $65 at the door—will include a dozen 4-ounce Microbrew samples, as well as live music from local bands. A VIP ticket of $75 is also available for those looking to get in early at noon. Food trucks will be on-site, and there will be a raffle opportunity to win a Swell Electric Bike. Guests must be 21 and older. The event will be held outside while utilizing other safety measures, such as limiting capacity and setting up hand sanitizing stations. Left Coast Brewing Company, 1245 Puerta Del Sol, San Clemente. scchamber.com.
