SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

By Shawn Raymundo

Public safety officials gathered with San Clemente’s dignitaries, political representatives and the Exchange Club of San Clemente last week to recognize this year’s Deputy of the Year and Firefighter of the Year.

Fire Capt. Corey Larson of the Orange County Fire Authority was named Firefighter of the Year on Thursday, Nov 17, while Deputy Zachary Heitmann of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department was awarded the Deputy of the Year.

“Thank you both for your exemplary service to the city and dedication to serving our community,” OCSD said in a Facebook post announcing the honorees.

The San Clemente Exchange Club, the local chapter of the philanthropic organization that raises money for charitable efforts, hosted last week’s luncheon at the San Clemente Community Center where Heitmann and Larson were presented with their awards.

The two received additional recognition from the San Clemente City Council and representatives from the offices of State Sen. Patricia Bates, Congressman Mike Levin, and Board Supervisor Lisa Bartlett.

Related