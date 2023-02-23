Harry “Nipper” Larson

Nipper Larson

December 25, 1945 – December 31, 2022

On December 31, 2022, Harry Francis Larson II, aka “Nipper”, left this earthly plane after his heart stopped suddenly while skiing down a falling snow-covered mountain in Idaho with his son-in-law Mike Russell. Nipper and Lori traveled on Christmas day to spend his 77th birthday and first Christmas with their grand-daughter, Cadence Avery Russell.

Nipper & Lori Larson arrived in San Clemente 30 years ago, leaving Mammoth Lakes with two beautiful daughters, Madison 4, Lynnea 1 ½. San Clemente provided everything they were looking for: work and volunteer opportunities, sunshine and our San Clemente addition to our family, our son, Torrey Spencer Larson.



Nipper is survived by his wife of San Clemente, Lori Corkhill Larson, married 36 years and 44 years together; their daughter Madison Russell, son-in-law Mike Russell, and grand-daughter, Cadence Avery who reside in Meridian, Idaho; daughter Lynnea Nicolette Larson-Ponte and daughter-in-law Francelia Ponte, who now reside in Alexandria, Virginia; Nipper’s only surviving Larson family member, his younger brother, Ken Larson and wife Suzy Larson of San Bernardino, CA.



No one will ever tell us how/why Nipper died that day, (he was an expert skier), but we know he died of a broken heart over losing our only son, Torrey, on June 25, 2022. It was a grief too heavy to bear. We believe that Nipper and Torrey are together, there is no more pain, both physically and emotionally. Nipper waited 50 years to have a son. Without Torrey, Nipper was lost. Now they are both safe and home and right next to a God that has a Master Plan for his grieving family.

After losing both Torrey & Nipper within six months of each other has left the Larson family both emotionally and financially devastated. Our hope is that your support will help this family minimize the insurmountable debt that looms large at a time when they need to grieve and recover from their devastating sorrow. *GiveSendGo : The Larson Family Needs Your Help. A Celebration of Life will be March 31st, 2023, at the San Clemente Community Center, 100 N. Calle Seville. All who knew Nipper and our family are welcome. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and service begins at 10 a.m.

