Obituary: Orion Evans McMahon

A beloved family member, Orion Evans McMahon lost his courageous battle with brain cancer at the age of 44, comforted by his devoted family and many faithful friends.

Orion was born and raised in Eugene, OR and was named after the prominent constellation.

Orion lived his professional life as an airline pilot, having graduated from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott, Arizona in 1998, most recently employed by United Airlines. His other passions and talents were widespread. He was a gifted photographer, and enjoyed surfing, biking, skiing, sailing, kitesurfing, and skydiving, and any other endeavor that seemed a challenge. He met his only equal, Michelle, also a pilot, in Florida, where they lived and married in 2010. Shortly after, they moved to Guam for several years, finally settling in southern California, all the while gathering a wide circle of friends.

Michelle and Orion lived life together to the fullest; their mantra was “Everything all the time!”

Orion’s view of life was as original as it was inspiring; his passion for every day, irrepressible. Orion lived a life of grand experiences; a life full of love for his family and friends which was exhibited every day.

Orion is survived by his wife, Michelle, daughters Solana and Kelia of San Clemente, CA, mother Diane Evans of Eugene, OR, father Michael McMahon and family Marilyn,Tim and Madi of Eden Prairie, MN. Orion’s family also includes siblings Asa Wigney, Zoe Wigney and Soleo Evans of Eugene, OR. Additionally, his grandparents, Ivan (deceased) and Beverly Evans of Fallbrook, CA were cherished by Orion. Orion leaves behind the noblest of legacies: an ocean of lives forever changed and inspired, and a memory that shall not fade.

“Wheels up dear Orion- we will find you in the night sky.”

A celebration of life will be held on November 2 starting with a paddle out at San Clemente Pier at 11 a.m. and a Reception at Stance HQ from 4-7 p.m. Information can be found at Gatheringus.com.