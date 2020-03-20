PHOTOS: Day One of Stay-at-Home Order

Words by Zach Cavnaagh, Photos by Taylor Garrett

On the first day after Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered all of California’s 40 million residents to stay home amid the cornavirus crisis, the populations of San Clemente, Dana Point and San Juan Capistrano mostly abided.

There were still a fair amount of people out taking in the fresh air, possibly as a respite from a week of working or schooling from home, but there were also plenty of empty spaces where the public would normally gather.

Here is a look around our tri-city area on Friday, March 20:

An entrance is closed off at the Outlets in San Clemente on the first day of the Stay-at-Home order in California. Photo: Taylor Garrett

Del Mar in San Clemente stands empty on Friday afternoon, March 20 on the first day of the Stay-at-Home order in California. Photo: Taylor Garrett

The San Clemente Pier still had a share of visitors on Friday, March 20, the first day of California’s Stay-at-Home order. Photo: Taylor Garrett

The beach around the San Clemente pier had a number of ocean-watchers on the first day of the Stay-at-Home order in California. Photo: Taylor Garrett

Doheny State Beach in Dana Point was mostly empty on Friday, March 20, the first day of the Stay-at-Home order in California. Photo: Taylor Garrett

A sign at the Dana Marina Plaza offers “take out, groceries and booze” at Jimmy’s Famous American Tavern in Dana Point on Friday, March 20, the first day of the Stay-at-Home order in California. Photo: Taylor Garrett

The parking lot outside of Hennessy’s Tavern in Dana Point is nearly empty on Friday, March 20, the first day of California’s Stay-at-Home order. Photo: Taylor Garrett

A family walks down a quiet Los Rios Street in San Juan Capistrano on Friday, March 20, the first day of California’s Stay-at-Home order. Photo: Taylor Garrett

Verdugo Street in San Juan Capistrano is blocked off and empty on Friday, March 20, the first day of the Stay-at-Home order in California. Photo: Taylor Garrett

A sign highlights curbside food service at Sundried Tomato in San Juan Capistrano on Friday, March 20, the first day of the Stay-at-Home order in California. Photo: Taylor Garrett

The parking lot at the Mission Promenade in San Juan Capistrano lays empty on Friday, March 20, the first day of California’s Stay-at-Home order. Photo: Taylor Garrett

The parking lot behind the Swallows Inn and next to the Mission Promenade in San Juan Capistrano on Friday, March 20, the first day of the Stay-at-Home order in California. Photo: Taylor Garrett