San Clemente American Legion Post to Host Veteran Art Contest

By Haley Chi-Sing

San Clemente’s American Legion Post 423 will be hosting its “Patriotism and Purpose Art Contest” in honor of the country’s veterans.

The art contest is statewide and in partnership with the 2020 American Legion Department of California.

The art contest is open to children ages 5-17 across the county, with two separate categories in which to participate. Children will be divided into age groups—5-12 and 13-17—once they submit their art. Children are asked to work on their own original piece without any outside assistance.

The American Legion Post asks participants to submit pieces that “best reflect the impact our Veterans have on our communities and our nation, particularly in inspiring patriotism and love for our country among California’s youth.”

Admissible art entries include “drawings, paintings, collages, or other two-dimensional pieces.” All submissions must be submitted via postal mail by Sept. 1.

Two winners will be chosen between the two age groups. Each winner will be awarded $500 for their submission. For more information on the art contest, contact contest@calegion.org or visit calegion.org.