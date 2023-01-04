For in-game updates, news and more for all the San Clemente High School sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports and on Instagram @South_OC_Sports.

By Zach Cavanagh

The San Clemente boys wrestling program wrapped up 2022 with two wrestlers taking medals and podium spots in the Tournament of Champions at Sonora High School.

Cole Robertson finished second at 220 pounds, and Ben Wimberly finished third at 132 pounds. Overall, despite several wrestlers out with illnesses, the Tritons finished 15th as a team in the 66-team field.

San Clemente wrestlers Cole Robertson (top featured, middle) and Ben Wimberly (bottom, second from right) each medaled at the Sonora Tournament of Champions on Dec. 29. Photos Courtesy of Janelle Stever.

Robertson won by fall in the first three rounds and posted decision wins in the quarterfinals and semifinals. Robertson lost by fall in the championship but still took home the silver.

Wimberly similarly won by fall in his first three matches, but after a quarterfinal win by decision, he lost by decision in the semifinals. Wimberly won by fall in his first consolation match and won by decision in the third-place match to take a medal.