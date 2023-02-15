Lanes in both directions along Avenida Pico, between Calle Del Cerro and Camino Vera Cruz, will be closed to motorists all day, Wednesday, Feb. 15, following a traffic collision that occurred earlier, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Sgt. Scott Steinle, spokesperson for OCSD, said the department has closed the road because of a traffic collision at the intersection of Pico and Calle Amanecer that resulted in a vehicle fire and one driver being transported to Mission Hospital.

The closure will be in place all day, he said, as a traffic signal was damaged and needs to be removed.

This is a developing story.