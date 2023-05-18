For in-game updates, news and more for all the San Clemente High School sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports and on Instagram @South_OC_Sports, and sign up for weekly South OC Sports updates straight to your inbox.

Phillips, de Fabrique Swim at State Meet

Senior swimmer Madelyn Phillips closed her San Clemente career with a top-10 state swim and handed off the baton to freshman Zoe de Fabrique at the CIF State Championships on Saturday, May 13, at Clovis West High School.

Phillips, who was the first Triton girl to ever swim at the state championships last season, finished eighth in the 100-yard breaststroke with an All-American time of 1:02.83.

De Fabrique finished eighth in the 500-yard freestyle with an All-American consideration time of 4:55.73.

CIF-SS champion boys swimmer senior Noah Sech did not swim at the state meet.

Track Qualifies 6 Entries to CIF-SS Masters

San Clemente got consistent finishes from its distance runners and high-flying field results at the CIF-SS Division 1 Finals on Saturday, May 13, at Moorpark High School.

Senior Juan Chantaca (3,200 meters) and juniors Taj Clark (800 meters) and Brett Ephraim (1,600 meters) all finished fourth in their events to qualify for the CIF-SS Masters Meet this Saturday, May 20, back at Moorpark.

Senior Griffin Schwab put up the highest finish for San Clemente with a second-place clearance in the high jump at 6 feet, 6 inches. Dexter Brice, a junior, finished fourth in the pole vault.

The Tritons’ 4×400-meter relay team—juniors Jackson Brownell, Taj Clark, Pierce Clark and Lucas Sidhu—also qualified for Masters.

The top six finishers in each event at Masters qualify for the CIF State Championships.