San Clemente, Mission Viejo High Schools Investigate Allegations of Racist Comments Toward Players During Football Game

By Zach Cavanagh

Administrators at both San Clemente High and Mission Viejo High are investigating allegations of racist comments made on the field during the schools’ varsity football game on Friday night, Oct. 14, San Clemente.

“San Clemente High School administration has spoken to adults and students who were present at the game. The investigation continues today as we are still working to determine what was said by whom,” Capistrano Unified School District spokesperson Ryan Burris said in an email to San Clemente Times on Tuesday.

“As part of our investigation, we have shared information with Mission Viejo High School regarding allegations related to their student conduct at Friday night’s game. Both schools are working collaboratively to address student athlete conduct.”

The Saddleback Valley Unified School District, which includes Mission Viejo High, echoed that the schools are working together on the investigation.

“At this time, the administration of both Mission Viejo High School and San Clemente High School are in continued communication and engaging in concurrent investigations regarding unacceptable behavior that occurred at Friday’s varsity football game,” Saddleback Valley Unified District spokesperson Wendie Hauschild said in an email to the San Clemente Times on Tuesday. “Each school will be working with their own teams to address the needs and actions of their students.

Mission Viejo defeated San Clemente, 49-14, in both schools’ South Coast League opener.

There had been bad blood between the rival football programs throughout the week.

In the freshman football game on Thursday at San Clemente, Mission Viejo defeated San Clemente, 80-7, with accusations of the Diablos “running up the score” with two onside kicks during the second half, while Mission Viejo already had a sizeable lead.

During the varsity game on Friday, Mission Viejo was levied four unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in the first half, and San Clemente was also charged with one.

In 2019, an SCHS investigation confirmed at that a “racial epithet” and “derogatory words” were directed at cheerleaders and fans from Lincoln High School of San Diego by the bathrooms and in the stands during a varsity football game between the schools.

Students and adults from both schools participated in a Restorative Circle and workshop with the Anti-Defamation League, and San Clemente committed to “ongoing work” with the Anti-Defamation League to education the school’s staff and students.

